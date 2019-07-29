Researchers discover yet another subterranean snake-head species from Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Researchers have discovered yet another subterranean snake-head species from Kerala. The researchers at the Peninsular and Marine Fish Genetic Resources Centre of National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR), Kochi have described the species as ‘Aenigmachanna mahabali’. The fish was collected by Arun Vishwanath, a native of Thiruvalla from the well in his house in April last year.

According to researchers, these small fishes belong to the ‘varaal’ and ‘chermeen’ family. It has a long body, a large mouth. Its most remarkable feature is its long pectoral fins which are believed to help the fish find its way in the dark.

The discovery of this species comes on the heels of ‘Aenigmachanna gollum’, found earlier this year from Malappuram.

Rahul G Kumar, a researcher with the NBFGR who discovered the species said nearly 250 species of fish are known from subterranean habitats across the world, with more being added to the list every year.

“Some of these species have been discovered by explorers visiting underground caverns, but many have been accidentally discovered when wells are dug or cleaned,” said Rahul.

With a variety of freshwater resources, Kerala is home to over 300 species of fish. In India, Kerala is an undisputed hotspot of subterranean fish diversity, with nine species known mostly from Central Kerala in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.