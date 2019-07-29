Home States Kerala

Small hydroelectric projects turn success models for Kerala Electricity Board

With hydel projects of 3.5, 2.5, 1.5 and 1.25 MWs generating power during the monsoon, KSEB’s return on investment (ROI) is also on the rise.

Published: 29th July 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

KSEB

Image for representational purposes (File Photo |EPS))

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anyone looking for an example of the adage ‘best things come in small packages’ only needs to look at the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

For, the small hydroelectric projects of the board numbering around 25 are fast turning out to be successful models for the state’s power producer. With hydel projects of 3.5, 2.5, 1.5 and 1.25 MWs generating power during the monsoon, KSEB’s return on investment (ROI) is also on the rise.

The 1.25 MW Peechi small hydroelectric project, which was commissioned five years ago, has generated one crore units of power till now, bringing in Rs 5 crore in revenue. Sources in the KSEB told Express the project was commissioned for Rs 11 crore and within five years, almost half of the investment had been recovered.

If there is proper rainfall, each small hydel project of 1.5 MW or above generates an average 40,000 units per day, while projects below 1.5 MW of capacity generate around 20,000 units of power. Though this won’t make much of a difference in a total capacity generation, it is still more environment-friendly, said officers.

Low maintenance cost

While the small hydel projects generate power which is automatically linked to power grids, the cost of maintaining them is minuscule. Generally, in a small hydel project, there would be an assistant engineer, a sub-engineer and an operator who would manage the project. On-shift duty, however, contract hands are employed reducing KSEB’s establishment cost as the contract employees are pressed into service only during the seasons when power is generated. 

“Small hydel projects are giving KSEB the expected results. This has to be retained as they will break-even in the near future and are environmentally viable. The projects also have low establishment costs and KSEB does not have major recurring charges involved in the projects,” state president of KSEB Engineers’ Association N T Job told Express.

When the monsoon rain lashed the state last week, KSEB sold the power generated by small hydel projects the first time since last year’s flood. 

Two-day sale of power generated a revenue of Rs 1.16 crore for KSEB. Though not a high figure, officials said the generation and selling of power generated by small projects were healthy signs.

Subsidies

All small hydel projects get nearly D1 crore per MW as subsidy from the Ministry of Renewable Energy. The total project cost in small hydel projects comes to D10 crore per MW. The ministry provides subsidy in four instalments based on the stages of construction and commissioning of the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala State Electricity Board KSEB hydroelectric projects Peechi small hydroelectric project KSEB Engineers’ Association Kerala electricity
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp