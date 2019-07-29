Home States Kerala

World Hepatitis Day: Kerala reports more type A and B cases

Published: 29th July 2019

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Approximately 50 million Indians suffer from chronic hepatitis B infection while 12-18 million others are diagnosed with hepatitis C, these are the latest figures released by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), US in the run-up to the World Hepatitis Day observed every year on July 28. Globally, viral hepatitis B and C attack 325 million people and prove fatal to over four lakh patients in the South-East Asia region alone. 

Hepatitis refers to an inflammation or swelling of the liver. It is commonly caused by viral pathogens and is categorised under five labels namely hepatitis A, B, C, D and E. Other causes for the condition include autoimmune factors (where the immune system attacks the liver mistaking it for a foreign body) or ingestion of toxins and alcohol. 

"While hepatitis A, B and E are prevalent in North India, Kerala mostly registers hepatitis A and B cases, E is least widespread in the state," informs Dr Mathew Philip, head of the department of gastroenterology at Lisie Hospital.

A look at the types of hepatitis infections:

Hepatitis A: This strain of viral infection is caused by consuming contaminated food or water and is prominent in areas with poor sanitation. Contact with fecal matter of a person suffering from hepatitis A is also a cause 

Hepatitis B: Mainly transmitted through body fluids, such as blood and vaginal secretions carrying the hepatitis B virus. A common cause is unprotected sex or reusing needles while administering injections.

Acute and chronic are the two variants of this strain, while acute refers to a short term infection, chronic hepatitis B can go on for many months.

Hepatitis C: Resulting from the hepatitis C virus (HCV), it is primarily blood borne and is transmitted through direct blood-to-blood contact. 

Hepatitis D: A rare strain of the virus, hepatitis D manifests only in patients who have been diagnosed with hepatitis B. It needs HBV virus to survive in the body. 

Hepatitis E: This type of hepatitis is usually mild and short-term and is like hepatitis A is caused by waterborne viruses and travels through the fecal-oral route. 

Diagnosis and treatment

Diagnostic procedure involves a blood test that would also determine the offending viral strain. Recent advancement in research has reduced the cost of diagnosis and treatment considerably. 

"Vaccinations are readily accessible for hepatitis A and B, these have proven very effective and give long term immunity. Hepatitis E vaccine is also in the pipeline, it is yet to be commercially available in India but has been tested in a few countries. Cases of hepatitis C are almost curable by administering antibiotic therapy treatment for three months. People stricken with hepatitis B are given medication that suppresses the virus for a longer period so it needs to be taken for 6 months or more," says Dr Mathew. 

"Hepatitis B and C can develop into major life-threatening complications of chronic liver disease – cirrhosis (scarring of the liver) and liver cancer if not treated, so opting for expert consultation is essential" adds Dr Mathew. 

Proper diet can minimise hepatitis damage

A healthy lifestyle is a solution to prevent almost all diseases. Even if one is affected by any disease, a proper diet and regular exercise can minimise the damage caused. Eating healthy helps to fight off the illness and keep the immune system strong. Likewise, people with hepatitis should have to take extra care with their diet and nutrition intake to maintain the liver with less damage.

To Avoid

  • Saturated fats found in full-fat dairy products like butter, sour cream, fried food
  • Foods rich in sugar, such as cake, cookies, aerated beverages and packaged food
  • Foods heavily laced with salt, especially processed foods
  • Raw or under-cooked shellfish
  • Alcohol

To Consume

  •  At least 5 portions of fruit and vegetables a day, especially leafy ones like spinach and cabbage
  • Protein such as fish, skinless chicken, egg whites, beans and fat-free dairy products
  • Healthy fats like nuts, avocados and olive oil
  • Complex carbohydrates like oats, brown rice, barley that are rich in vitamin B, minerals, zinc and fibre
  • Plenty of water
