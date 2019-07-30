Home States Kerala

Accused tries to escape from custody, injures cop with handcuffs

Ramachandran, 42, a native of Cherikkonam in Kollam district, was being presented before the court when he became violent after police officers denied him a cigarette.

Published: 30th July 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Dramatic scenes unfolded at Chalakkudy Judicial First Class Magistrate on Monday when a man, accused of ganja peddling and pickpocketing, tried to escape from police custody after injuring an officer using the handcuffs.

Ramachandran, 42, a native of Cherikkonam in Kollam district, was being presented before the court when he became violent after police officers denied him a cigarette. Ramachandran has been jailed for life term for ganja peddling case and was serving his term at Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail. He was brought to present before the court. Prabin, 33, an officer at Thiruvananthapuram City Nandhavan A R Camp, who had escorted Ramachandran, was  admitted to Chalakkudy Taluk Hospital with a head injury.

As the accused tried to escape, Mineesh, the other police officer in the escort team chased him and caught Ramachandran with the support of the local people. Later the accused was presented before the court under high security from Chalakkudy police.

Taking accused people to the court has always been a dangerous job that even risks the lives of the officers.

Quite often, the accused people attack the police officers for denying cigarette or mobile. Moreover, long travel with just two officers as escort is also not practical in the present scenario.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chalakkudy police Kerala police
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp