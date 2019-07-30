Accused tries to escape from custody, injures cop with handcuffs

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Dramatic scenes unfolded at Chalakkudy Judicial First Class Magistrate on Monday when a man, accused of ganja peddling and pickpocketing, tried to escape from police custody after injuring an officer using the handcuffs.

Ramachandran, 42, a native of Cherikkonam in Kollam district, was being presented before the court when he became violent after police officers denied him a cigarette. Ramachandran has been jailed for life term for ganja peddling case and was serving his term at Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail. He was brought to present before the court. Prabin, 33, an officer at Thiruvananthapuram City Nandhavan A R Camp, who had escorted Ramachandran, was admitted to Chalakkudy Taluk Hospital with a head injury.

As the accused tried to escape, Mineesh, the other police officer in the escort team chased him and caught Ramachandran with the support of the local people. Later the accused was presented before the court under high security from Chalakkudy police.

Taking accused people to the court has always been a dangerous job that even risks the lives of the officers.

Quite often, the accused people attack the police officers for denying cigarette or mobile. Moreover, long travel with just two officers as escort is also not practical in the present scenario.