BJP's 'go to moon' remark: Secretariat staff wing backs filmmaker Adoor

Gopalakrishnan was asked by a BJP leader to shift to the Moon if he was unable to tolerate those chanting "Jai Sri Ram."

Published: 30th July 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 01:55 AM

Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Adoor Gopalakrishnan (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that the attack on filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan was not an isolated incident. He said that the verbal attack on Adoor was being carried out at BJP’s behest, otherwise, the BJP leadership should come out distancing itself from the same.

Inaugurating a protest gathering organised by ‘Rachana’, the cultural wing of Kerala Secretariat Employees Association, in front of the Secretariat on Monday to protest against the alleged Sangh Parivar move criticising the filmmaker, Kodiyeri said the Sangh Parivar has been trying to intimidate and silence dissenting voices.

ALSO READ: Kerala CM comes out in support of filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan 

“The attack on Adoor is not an isolated development. The remarks against him by Kummanam Rajeasekharan shows that a section of BJP leaders too support the same,” Kodiyeri said. He further said that the verbal attack on the veteran filmmaker showed growing intolerance.

“The reply given by Adoor Gopalakrishnan to the person who asked Adoor to go to the moon, was entire Kerala’s reply. Kerala is a place where people have the freedom to live with different opinions. That’s why Adoor spoke against the chanting of ‘Jai Shriram’ being used as a war cry for mob lynching,” Kodiyeri said.  

“The Sangh Parivar has been following a strategy of silencing their critics and dissenting voices,” the CPM state secretary said.

All India Lawyers Union organised a gathering in protest against the Sangh Parivar threats to Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Poet Murukan Kattakkada inaugurated the meet which was attended by I B Satheesh MLA.



