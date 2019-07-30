Home States Kerala

Kerala team comes third at 62nd All-India Police Duty Meet

The national third spot after Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu is special as the Kerala team was able to pip many other state police forces as well as central police teams.

Kerala police dog Buddy

Buddy, a member of the Kerala Police dog squad, being helped by its trainers to wear the gold medal it won at the All-India Police Duty Meet. He pipped dogs from BSF and CRPF which had received international-level training | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Police made their distinct mark at the 62nd All India Police Duty Meet clinching the third spot with eight medals, including three gold, in their kitty. In addition to three gold medals, the Kerala Police team also won an equal number of silver and two bronze medals. In the computer awareness category, Kerala Police lifted the overall trophy and gold medal. The win underlined the state police force’s digital prowess and technical acumen.

The national third spot after Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu is special as the Kerala team was able to pip many other state police forces as well as central police teams.  In the anti-sabotage category, Civil Police Officer Ratheesh KR of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (Thrissur Range) won the gold medal. In the same category, Civil Police Officer M Sajeev Kumar of Kochi City Police won the bronze medal.

In the competition among police dogs in identifying explosives, Kerala Police dog squad member Buddy and its trainer Ajesh K K won the gold medal. Buddy pipped dogs from BSF and CRPF which had received international-level training.

Kerala Police also made its mark in cyber crime investigation. In the computer awareness section, Sub Inspector Johns Raj, Civil Police Officers Jithin Joy and P J Siljo won the silver medal. K R Febin won the bronze medal in the same category.

In the ‘technical assistance for investigation’ category, P R Sharat Kumar, Sub Inspector, Parassala Railway police station won the silver medal. “In this section, Kerala police outshone police teams of Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata besides central investigating agencies such as CBI, NIA, SSB and Intelligence Bureau,” a police spokesperson said.

It was the special interest and encouragement from state police chief Loknath Behera that helped Kerala Police increase their tally from just two medals last year to eight medals and national third spot this year. The Kerala Police Academy had given intense training for over a year for the participants.

