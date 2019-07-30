Pathanamthitta heist: Gang behind robbery nabbed from Salem

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Five other members of a gang that committed the daylight burglary at a jewellery shop in the town on Sunday were arrested near Salem in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The arrested, belonging to Sangli district in Maharashtra, were Nidhin Yadav, 21, Viswas Yadav, 22, Prasanth Yadav, 20, Dada Sahib Prabhakar Sekhavat, 22, and Akash Kartha, 22. The looted 4.5 kg of gold and Rs 13 lakh were seized from the gang. The sixth member, Akshay Patel, who was an employee of the jewellery shop, was arrested by Pathanamthitta police on Sunday itself.

The remaining five were arrested by Tamil Nadu Police at a checkpost at Uthamampuzhapra near Karapuranthan Temple on the Coimbatore-Salem road at 5 am on Monday. When police stopped the car, Nidhin Yadav, one of the gang members, fled the car with the bag containing the gold and money. When questioned, the other gang members confessed to their daring burglary.