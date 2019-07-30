Home States Kerala

Pomeranian abandoned due to ‘illicit affair’ finally gets a new home, new name

It was last Sunday that Shameem, a People For Animals volunteer was alerted by a passerby after the dog was spotted near the supermarket.

Published: 30th July 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

Saji and Bindu with their dog Puppy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week after it was found abandoned because of its ‘illicit affair’, the white pomeranian has been adopted. According to its owner’s note on its collar, the three-year-old dog was in an illicit relationship with another dog in the neighbourhood. On Monday, the dog was adopted by Saji, a supervisor at the zoo.

It was last Sunday that Shameem, a People For Animals volunteer was alerted by a passerby after the dog was spotted near the supermarket. The owner’s note had listed out all the food habits and the other details of the dog along with the reason for abandoning it.

ALSO READ: Family abandons pet Pomeranian over 'illicit relationship' with neighbourhood dog

“We had a Pomeranian with us for nine years but it passed away some time ago. I had read about the dog in the papers and wanted to adopt it. I met Shameem at the zoo last week and she told me that the dog was yet to be adopted,” says Saji. That evening itself, Saji along with his wife, Bindu went to Shameem’s home to adopt the dog. “I noticed that the dog had immediately become friendly with the couple. They took the dog in their scooter as Bindu held it confidently,” shares Shameem.

The note found with the abandoned dog. 

The PFA volunteer also shared that although many enquiries were received after a post put up by another PFA member, nobody turned up to really adopt the dog. Some even claimed that it might be the dog that they had lost. “I had to ask specific questions to these people to verify if they were telling the truth, before they made a visit. One person had come forward to adopt the dog but I didn’t hear from him after that,” says Shameem.

Saji and Bindu have taken the dog to their home in Thozhuvangad, near Vattiyoorkavu and the white Pomeranian has been named Puppy. Shameem said, “I enquired about the dog with Saji and Bindu, they told me that at her new home she investigated every room before settling in Saji’s mother’s chair.” Saji hasn’t chained the dog and the family has also become close to the new member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
abandoned pomeranian dog adoption Kerala
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp