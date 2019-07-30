Pomeranian abandoned due to ‘illicit affair’ finally gets a new home, new name

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week after it was found abandoned because of its ‘illicit affair’, the white pomeranian has been adopted. According to its owner’s note on its collar, the three-year-old dog was in an illicit relationship with another dog in the neighbourhood. On Monday, the dog was adopted by Saji, a supervisor at the zoo.

It was last Sunday that Shameem, a People For Animals volunteer was alerted by a passerby after the dog was spotted near the supermarket. The owner’s note had listed out all the food habits and the other details of the dog along with the reason for abandoning it.

“We had a Pomeranian with us for nine years but it passed away some time ago. I had read about the dog in the papers and wanted to adopt it. I met Shameem at the zoo last week and she told me that the dog was yet to be adopted,” says Saji. That evening itself, Saji along with his wife, Bindu went to Shameem’s home to adopt the dog. “I noticed that the dog had immediately become friendly with the couple. They took the dog in their scooter as Bindu held it confidently,” shares Shameem.

The PFA volunteer also shared that although many enquiries were received after a post put up by another PFA member, nobody turned up to really adopt the dog. Some even claimed that it might be the dog that they had lost. “I had to ask specific questions to these people to verify if they were telling the truth, before they made a visit. One person had come forward to adopt the dog but I didn’t hear from him after that,” says Shameem.

Saji and Bindu have taken the dog to their home in Thozhuvangad, near Vattiyoorkavu and the white Pomeranian has been named Puppy. Shameem said, “I enquired about the dog with Saji and Bindu, they told me that at her new home she investigated every room before settling in Saji’s mother’s chair.” Saji hasn’t chained the dog and the family has also become close to the new member.