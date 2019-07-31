Borstal school in Kerala to witness major facelift prioritising rehabilitation of youth

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A dilapidated building, dark cells and lack of recreation facilities were the traits of Borstal School, the only detention facility for adolescent offenders in the state, at Kakkanad. Now, the institution is all set to witness a major facelift soon. The school is slated to get a fitness centre, mini indoor stadium, smart classroom and workshop to hone technical skills of inmates. The government has sanctioned Rs 3.3 crore after Prison Department’s works committee sanctioned the renovation project after its meeting on July 11.

The concept to turn Borstal School into an education centre was conceived by its Superintendent K J Thomas who is retiring on Wednesday. “A majority of inmates admitted here are educated and have great aspirations in life. However, small issues or addiction to drugs due to improper guidelines turn them into offenders. Knowing the inmates closely, we planned a total change in the Borstal School system. DGP Rishiraj Singh, who worked as Excise commissioner, is familiar with youth involved in drug cases. He is eager to bring in reforms,” Thomas said.

A new building is to be constructed with a fund of Rs 1.78 crore. The two-storeyed building is slated to be built next to the existing building. The ground floor of the new building will have a workshop where inmates can learn technical skills. The same floor also has provisions for an infirmary with doctor’s room and pharmacy. The first floor also comprises a smart classroom, computer laboratory, library, video conferencing room and conference hall for organising events. The second floor will have a gymnasium and mini indoor stadium.

Currently, there are 63 inmates here and the maximum capacity is 78. The 16 cells are also to be renovated as part of the project. “The cells here resemble cells constructed for hardened criminals in jails. There is no exhaust system and even light doesn’t enter the cells. As part of the renovation of existing cells, an exhaust system is to be installed and tiles are to be paved on the floor,” an officer said.

To overcome water crisis during summer, a water treatment plant is to be constructed. For waste management, a new incinerator will be installed. Similarly, the kitchen and dining rooms are also slated to be renovated. A fund of Rs 22 lakh has been sanctioned for installing CCTV cameras “The new system prioritises reform and rehabilitation of youth. Inmates should feel they are part of an educational institution where they can learn new skills rather than be sidelined from society,” Thomas said.

Expenses

Rs 3.30 crore Total funds sanctioned as part of renovation

Rs 1.78 crore For new building

Rs 73.27 lakh Installation of water treatment plant, incinerator, purchase of furniture, fitness machinery and vessels

Rs 61.90 lakh Renovation of existing building