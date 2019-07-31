Home States Kerala

Cow dung purification row draws SC/ST Commission’s ire

By indulging in sprinkling of cow dung water, a woman elected representative was insulted on casteist lines and an attempt has been made to practise untouchability.

Published: 31st July 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

The symbolic 'purification ceremony' conducted by Youth Congress workers in protest against a stir by a Dalit CPI MLA has triggered a controversy (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has taken a suo motu case on the basis of media reports that Youth Congress workers sprinkled cow dung water to ‘purify’ the venue where CPI MLA Geetha Gopi staged a sit-in protest in Thrissur. The Commission said it views the incident as a casteist insult on a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste. As per Article 17 of the Constitution, untouchability has been abolished in India and its manifestation in any form is a punishable offence. 

By indulging in sprinkling of cow dung water, a woman elected representative was insulted on casteist lines and an attempt has been made to practise untouchability. The Commission directed registering of cases against the perpetrators under IPC and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Commission also directed the District Police Chief, Thrissur, to submit a report on the action taken within a week. Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine, who visited the MLA on Monday, also directed to file a suo motu case on the incident.

ALSO READ | ABVP 'purifies' premises with cow dung water as SFI girls form wall 

Trouble deepens
The Commission said it views the incident as a casteist insult on a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste. Women’s Commission has also directed to file a suo motu case on the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala youth congress Geetha Gopi sit-in protest SC/ST Commission
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp