Decks cleared for national highway development, Kerala to bear 25 per cent of land cost

The decision was taken during a meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi.

Published: 31st July 2019 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 01:35 AM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls on Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls on Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday. (Photo | Twitter/Nitin Gadkari)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Decks  have been cleared finally for the national highway development in Kerala after the state and central governments reached a consensus on Tuesday. As per that, the state would bear 25 per cent of the cost of land acquisition for highways at 45 metres. The decision was taken during a meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi.

The huge cost involved in land acquisition has been a major hurdle for NH development. The state government had held a detailed discussion with the union minister last month in this regard and put forth suggestions to resolve the issues.

The state’s proposals were agreed on Tuesday. Pinarayi later told mediapersons that the state government would initiate measures to widen the national highway to 45 metres. Soon after the Parliament session, officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other departments concerned will reach the state and discuss the future course of action with the chief secretary and other leading officials. Considering the difficulty in getting land, modifications might be made in the road design.

Coastal waterway

Kerala has urged the Centre to extend the Kovalam-Kollam-Kottapuram-Bekal coastal waterway, part of the west-coast canal project, from 365 km to 696 km. Pinarayi held a discussion with Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya on Tuesday.

Set to get Cabinet nod

T’Puram: The alignment for the semi-high speed rail project connecting Kasaragod and T’Puram is likely to be discussed by the Cabinet on Thursday and given approval. The project envisages four-hour travel between the two points.

