Deploy special police in Kannur, Kozhikode: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

CM discusses the expansion of waterways, pending work of Kuthiran tunnel during his meeting with Union ministers

Published: 31st July 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, said the Centre had agreed to favourably consider Kerala’s demand to deploy special police forces in Kannur and Kozhikode districts as well. Currently three districts in the state - Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad - have a special police system for Maoist-affected districts. 

He said the Centre also agreed to provide necessary assistance for police modernisation. The Chief Minister said the Centre will also consider the state’s demand to increase National Disaster Response Fund allocation for rural road development from the existing Rs 60,000 per km to Rs 1 lakh. The existing central criteria for rural road development were deemed impractical. 

He said Home Minister Amit Shah promised to consider special allowance to the state for effective functioning of coastal police stations. He added that the state government’s suggestions regarding police modernisation would be discussed at the meeting of state home ministers on August 26.

High hopes & Promises 
The construction of Kozhikode bypass is to begin without much delay. The contract was awarded last year itself. There are no other hurdles for this project. State government will take urgent measures to address issues related to construction of Kuthiran tunnel on the Vadakkancherry-Thrissur six-lane highway.

The construction of the tunnel has been pending for sometime after the contractor abandoned work. The state government will also take urgent measures to address issues of the Forest Department.

Integrated water transport development in Kochi  
Central assistance was sought for promoting water transport in Kochi and for implementing the Rs 1,300-crore project. An integrated development of the canals of Kochi is being targeted through this. Kochi Metro has taken the initiative to implement Water Metro project in the city and central assistance was sought for this project also.

Centre urged to take 49% stake in state PSU

