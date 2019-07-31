Home States Kerala

Drug dealer who escaped from custody found in 2nd wife's Malappuram house, officer hurt in gunfire

George Kutty was arrested last month by excise officers at Vazhamuttom, Thiruvananthapuram, while he was travelling in a car with 20 kg of hashish oil worth Rs 20 crore and 2.5 kg of ganja.

Published: 31st July 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  A history-sheeter involved in smuggling drugs, who escaped from Excise custody in Bengaluru three weeks ago, was arrested from Vaniyambalam in Malappuram district on Tuesday. Excise officers cornered George Kutty, alias GK, 34, a native of Kottayam, at his second wife’s residence at Vaniyambalam around 12.15 am.

In a bid to escape, he allegedly fired four rounds from his pistol at the officers. Nilambur Excise Range officer Manoj Kumar suffered a bullet injury on the right leg.

He underwent emergency surgery at a hospital in Wandoor and was recovering, the police said. Wandoor police have registered a case under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and Sections 3 (possessing an ammunition without acquiring a licence ), and 25 (punishment) of the Arms Act. 

George Kutty was arrested last month by excise officers at Vazhamuttom, Thiruvananthapuram, while he was travelling in a car with 20 kg of hashish oil worth Rs 20 crore and 2.5 kg of ganja. However, he escaped custody with the help of two accomplices on July 5 while he was brought to Bengaluru for evidence collection. He hid in Bengaluru for a week before going to his second wife’s house at Wandoor. George, who is based in Bengaluru, used to procure the contraband from Andhra Pradesh and transport it to Kerala. 

CM condemns attack on Excise officer
T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack on Excise officer Manoj, who was shot at by George Kutty, a drug smuggler, in a bid to arrest him. The Chief Minister instructed the police to take stringent action against the accused. Vijayan also appreciated the efforts of the Excise team who arrested the accused. “The government has directed the authorities to take care of Manoj’s treatment. We won’t compromise on drug supply and abuse,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
history-sheeter drug dealer George Kutty Excise custody
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp