Drug dealer who escaped from custody found in 2nd wife's Malappuram house, officer hurt in gunfire

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A history-sheeter involved in smuggling drugs, who escaped from Excise custody in Bengaluru three weeks ago, was arrested from Vaniyambalam in Malappuram district on Tuesday. Excise officers cornered George Kutty, alias GK, 34, a native of Kottayam, at his second wife’s residence at Vaniyambalam around 12.15 am.

In a bid to escape, he allegedly fired four rounds from his pistol at the officers. Nilambur Excise Range officer Manoj Kumar suffered a bullet injury on the right leg.

He underwent emergency surgery at a hospital in Wandoor and was recovering, the police said. Wandoor police have registered a case under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and Sections 3 (possessing an ammunition without acquiring a licence ), and 25 (punishment) of the Arms Act.

George Kutty was arrested last month by excise officers at Vazhamuttom, Thiruvananthapuram, while he was travelling in a car with 20 kg of hashish oil worth Rs 20 crore and 2.5 kg of ganja. However, he escaped custody with the help of two accomplices on July 5 while he was brought to Bengaluru for evidence collection. He hid in Bengaluru for a week before going to his second wife’s house at Wandoor. George, who is based in Bengaluru, used to procure the contraband from Andhra Pradesh and transport it to Kerala.

CM condemns attack on Excise officer

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack on Excise officer Manoj, who was shot at by George Kutty, a drug smuggler, in a bid to arrest him. The Chief Minister instructed the police to take stringent action against the accused. Vijayan also appreciated the efforts of the Excise team who arrested the accused. “The government has directed the authorities to take care of Manoj’s treatment. We won’t compromise on drug supply and abuse,” he said.