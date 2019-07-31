Jacob Thomas writes to Kerala govt to reinstate him

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: DGP Jacob Thomas has sent a letter to the state government seeking implementation of the order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to reinstate him in service with immediate effect and to provide him with a suitable posting. The letter was sent to the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, along with a copy of the CAT order. He mentioned he was the senior-most DGP in the state and should be given a post as per his seniority.

The CAT on Monday set aside Thomas’ suspension order and directed the state government to reinstate him with immediate effect and provide a suitable posting. The tribunal also directed that if there were no suitable posts for him in the Police Department, he could be accommodated in other appropriate posts.

The order mentioned that continuous suspension was against service rules and the government was not able to properly establish the reason behind the continuous suspension of the officer. Thomas has been on suspension for the past one-and-a-half years for criticising the government.The state government is yet to decide on the reinstatement and is likely to move the apex court. The government will take further decisions based on the advocate-general’s report.