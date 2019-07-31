Kevin murder case: Trial proceedings over, Kerala court to pronounce judgment on August 14

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Principal Sessions Court here completed the final trial proceedings in the Kevin murder case, considered the state’s first honour killing case, on Tuesday. The court, which completed the trial in a record span of three months, posted the case for judgment on August 14. The final trial concluded before Principal Sessions Judge C Jayachandran. The court, which heard the special prosecutor and the counsel of the accused, wound up the proceedings within 15 minutes.

According to prosecution, Kevin P Joseph, son of Joseph Jacob alias Rajan, hailing from Platharayil house, Nattasseri, was abducted and murdered by a gang led by Syanu Chacko, brother of Kevin’s fiancee Neenu Chacko, as the victim belonged to a lower caste. Two days before his death, Kevin and Neenu had filed a joint application for marriage. While Neenu was sent to a hostel thereafter, Kevin shifted to the residence of Aneesh, a relative at Gandhinagar.

In the early hours of May 28, 2018, Kevin and Aneesh were abducted and Aneesh was let off later. However, Kevin’s body was recovered from a stream in Chaliyekkara near Thenmala next morning.

The Special Investigation Team led by DySP Girish P Sarathy, under the supervision of then district police chief Hari Sankar, swiftly completed the probe and submitted the charge sheet 85 days after the crime, on August 21, 2018.

As per the charge sheet, there are 14 accused in the case, including Neenu’s brother Syanu Chacko, father Chacko John, relatives and friends. “On days trials were held, the court commenced proceedings from 10 am, an hour ahead of its normal schedule,” said an official.