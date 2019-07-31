Home States Kerala

Kochi police help find missing bag containing valuables meant for marriage

The bag of Abubacker of Mundalloor in Kannur containing cash, premium watches and ornaments was mistakenly taken by another passenger when he was travelling from Kollam to Thalassery on Sunday.

Published: 31st July 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

For representational purposes | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  It was a proud moment for Kochi City Police on Tuesday after it could successfully trace a bag with valuables meant for the marriage of a Kannur native’s daughter which was lost during a train journey. The bag of Abubacker of Mundalloor in Kannur containing cash, premium watches and ornaments was mistakenly taken by another passenger when he was travelling from Kollam to Thalassery on Sunday.

Abubacker found another bag of a similar make from the compartment. On reaching Thrissur Railway Station, he filed a complaint there. However, his bag could not be traced. He also approached the Railway police at Thalassery. “Taking the advice of a Railway police officer, Abubacker came to Kochi and filed a petition at Ernakulam North police station.

While checking the bag with Abubacker, we received some papers indicating that the person who took the bag was an employee of a mall in Kochi. On Monday, we could trace the person and recover the bag,” Amrut Rangan, Sub Inspector of Kalamassery Police Station, said. After interrogating the persons for hours, the police confirmed that he took Abubacker’s bag by mistake.

“However, he took around Rs 10,000 and premium watches from the bag. After finding valuables in the bag, he changed the SIM card to avoid being detected by the police,” another police officer said. Abubacker on Monday identified his bag. Later, on Tuesday, the bag was handed over to him in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police G Poonkuzhali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi police missing bag
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp