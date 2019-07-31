Kochi police help find missing bag containing valuables meant for marriage

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a proud moment for Kochi City Police on Tuesday after it could successfully trace a bag with valuables meant for the marriage of a Kannur native’s daughter which was lost during a train journey. The bag of Abubacker of Mundalloor in Kannur containing cash, premium watches and ornaments was mistakenly taken by another passenger when he was travelling from Kollam to Thalassery on Sunday.

Abubacker found another bag of a similar make from the compartment. On reaching Thrissur Railway Station, he filed a complaint there. However, his bag could not be traced. He also approached the Railway police at Thalassery. “Taking the advice of a Railway police officer, Abubacker came to Kochi and filed a petition at Ernakulam North police station.

While checking the bag with Abubacker, we received some papers indicating that the person who took the bag was an employee of a mall in Kochi. On Monday, we could trace the person and recover the bag,” Amrut Rangan, Sub Inspector of Kalamassery Police Station, said. After interrogating the persons for hours, the police confirmed that he took Abubacker’s bag by mistake.

“However, he took around Rs 10,000 and premium watches from the bag. After finding valuables in the bag, he changed the SIM card to avoid being detected by the police,” another police officer said. Abubacker on Monday identified his bag. Later, on Tuesday, the bag was handed over to him in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police G Poonkuzhali.