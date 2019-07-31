Possession of ivory by actor Mohanlal: Kerala govt directed to file final report

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a final report in connection with the seizure of ivory from actor Mohanlal’s home. It should be submitted before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court III, Perumbavoor in three weeks.

The order was issued based on a petition filed by A A Paulose of Udyogamandal, Kochi, challenging the government order granting ownership certificate to actor Mohanlal for the four ivory pieces seized from his home at Thevara in Kochi in 2012. The petitioner also sought to take effective steps to complete the investigation.

The case has been posted on September 2 to apprise the court on the outcome of the proceedings pending in the magistrate court. The petitioner submitted that the actor, on the date of seizure, did not have a certificate of possession as mandated under Section 42 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Therefore, the government order, granting him a certificate of possession was unsustainable.