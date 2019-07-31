Sampath tipped to be Kerala’s special representative in Delhi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former MP A Sampath is likely to be appointed as the state government’s special representative in New Delhi to coordinate with the NDA government and ensure speedy implementation of Centrally-funded development projects in the state.

The decision to appoint a special representative, reportedly with Cabinet rank, comes in the wake of tardy progress in implementation of central projects in the state, including the NH expansion.

Sampath said he has not received any formal orders regarding the appointment. “I will discharge any duty that my party entrusts me with,” he said.