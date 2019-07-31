Thrissur native shot dead in Alabama

Home States Kerala

Neil Purush Kumar was pursuing Master’s in Computer Science at Troy University and was working part-time in the petrol station.

THRISSUR: Thrissur native Neil Purush Kumar, 30, was shot dead by robbers at a petrol station at Pike County in Alabama in the US on July 24.He is survived by father Purush Kumar, mother Seema, and two sisters. Neil was pursuing Master’s in Computer Science at Troy University. He was working part-time in the petrol station. As per reports, he was shot at point-blank range. One suspect was nabbed by the police. 

Reports revealed that the assailant entered the petrol station in the morning and killed Neil and decamped with some cash.According to one of his friends in Thrissur, “His house in Veliyannur is locked. He used to stay with us when he came on vacation.

He was a cheerful person and used to keep in touch through WhatsApp calls,” he said. Neil did his Plus Two in Gurukulam Public School at Venginissery in Thrissur.Neil went to the US for higher studies last year while his schooling was in the UAE. The funeral rites were held in the US on Sunday.

