Custodial death: No action against DIG AV George

The state government has desisted from initiating department-level action against DIG A V George in connection with the custodial death of Sreejith of Varappuzha. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government has desisted from initiating department-level action against DIG AV George in connection with the custodial death of Sreejith of Varappuzha. The decision is based on a report by State Police Chief Loknath Behera exonerating George. 

Sreejith died while in custody of the Rural Tiger Force, an alleged illegal squad formed by George during his tenure as Ernakulam Rural SP. Brutal torture by the squad members resulted in his death.

The DGP in his report has stated that the squad was legal. George was suspended after the incident only to be taken back some weeks later.

AV George custodial death

