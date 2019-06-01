Decision to implement Khader panel report sparks row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said the state government’s decision to implement the Khader Commission report will destroy the education system. He alleged attempts by the government to politicise the education sector.

“The commission report is the result of insistence from the CPM teachers’ association to implement policies according to their preferences. This is also a Tughlaq reform which will divide the teachers into two sections. A substantial number of educational institutions, students and teachers’ associations are against the government’s decision,” he said.

K M Abhijith

“It is said the Khader Commission report has two parts. However, only one part is out now. A report becomes complete only when all the parts are compiled. We do not understand the logic behind implementing one half of a report,” he said.

Will move High Court, says KSU president

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has decided to approach the High Court against the government’s decision to implement the report. “Once the full report is out, we will approach the High Court. The report is political and does not augur well for the state’s education sector. It does not say anything about quality education but only about the structure of the education sector.

If the government moves forward with such a decision, we will stage protests. It is pure hypocrisy on the part of Education Minister C Raveendranath, who was among the biggest critics of the Pre-degree board during T M Jacob’s tenure as Education Minister, that he should be looking to unite the higher secondary and high school sector,” said KM Abhijith, KSU chief.