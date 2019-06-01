Home States Kerala

Legal wrangles delaying relief for Kerala flood victims

Employees under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme strengthening the outer bund to prevent water from the Pampa entering the area at Kainakari in Kuttanad. In the mid-August flood, the bund had breached and the water level was 4 ft above the bund | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the state exchequer is ready to pump in funds to rebuild the district devastated by the massive flood, legal wrangles coupled with laxity on the part of the authorities have led to inordinate delay in affected sections receiving government assistance. Dasappan from Valiyathuruth said despite the treasury having enough funds to help out the flood victims, a procedural delay is holding up the distribution of aid. 

“The initial tranche of Rs10, 000 was allotted to all families in the taluk. However, the aid for rebuilding homes was not disbursed. Only a few got the full amount of Rs 4 lakh. Majority of the beneficiaries are forced to visit the government offices times without number for getting relief. The lack of documents is the reason for the delay. Despite the government relaxing norms for allocating funds,  the officers insist on all documents.

Several people lost title deeds, ration cards, death certificates of parents and many other valuable documents in the flood. But with the officers refusing to see reason, the payment is getting delayed,” Dasappan said.

“At the time of being handed over the documents, the officers did not examine them. After the submission of one document, they are again demanding another and it took more than eight months,” he said. The department failed to estimate the extent of the actual loss through Rebuild app, said BK Vinod, a Kainakari panchayat member. 

“ A few months after the water ebbed,  cracks started appearing on walls of houses. So many people submitted an appeal before the taluk office. That is delaying allocation of fund for the construction of homes,” Vinod said.  Kuttanad tahasildar K Naveen Babu said the department received around 16,000 appeal applications. “The Revenue Department held a hearing on Thursday and a decision will be taken in a few days,” he said. The district administration on Thursday received around 30, 000 appeals from the district, with the highest number coming from Kuttanad. 

