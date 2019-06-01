PH Kurian to be real estate body’s first chairperson

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former revenue secretary PH Kurian will become the first chairperson of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), which comes under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. The RERA Act was passed to introduce governance in real estate. It came into force in May 2016. As per its provisions, the government will have to appoint a chairperson and two full-time members.

Sources said Kurian’s posting would have happened much earlier, but the Left Front was not satisfied with the two full-time members other than him. However, as RERA is mandatory, the government will have to finalise the team with immediate effect.

Kurian told Express: “I don’t know when the posting will take place. My personal discussion is over and all details have been furnished. It’s now up to the government to announce it.”