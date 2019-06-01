Home States Kerala

Plea against allotment of fuel outlets dismissed by Kerala High Court

The  Kerala High Court on Friday upheld the decision of oil companies to start 1,750 fuel retail outlets in the state.

Published: 01st June 2019 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The  Kerala High Court on Friday upheld the decision of oil companies to start 1,750 fuel retail outlets in the state. The court issued the order while dismissing a petition filed by the Petroleum Traders Welfare and Legal Service Society and some petroleum traders. According to them, the state already has sufficient number of fuel retail outlets.

However, the public sector oil companies were going ahead with the proposal to establish more retail outlets in the state without making any assessment, feasibility and viability study, impact on the existing markets and rights of workers.

The court said it was not expected to sit over the wisdom and evaluation of the business potential and other consequential aspects arrived at by the companies on mere apprehension of the petitioners. The court held that the contention that allotting new retail outlets would interfere with the business interests of the petitioners could not be sustained.

