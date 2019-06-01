Home States Kerala

Prime Minister Modi to offer prayers at Guruvayur Temple on June 8 

This will be Modi's first visit to Kerala after assuming office as prime minister for the second consecutive time.

Published: 01st June 2019 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the famed Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala's Guruvayur on June 8.

This will be Modi's first visit to the southern state after assuming office as prime minister for the second consecutive time.

According to temple sources, the prime minister is expected to spend at least 45 minutes at the shrine, dedicated to Lord Krishna.

"We have got confirmation that the prime minister will visit the shrine on June 8.

According to the information received, he will reach the temple by noon and take part in 'uchapooja'," a senior Guruvayur Devaswom official told PTI.

The official, however, said they do not have any information as to whether any other ministers would be accompanying Modi.

BJP sources here told PTI that the prime minister would only to offer prayers at the shrine and no other official or party programmes were scheduled as of now.

"The prime minister is expected to reach the state by 11.30 am and return by 4 pm the same day," the source told PTI.

The Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple is one of the most significant Vaishnava temples in south India.

Modi had offered prayers at the centuries-old Sri Padmanabha Swamy Temple here, known as one of the 108 'Divyadesams' of Lord Vishnu, in January.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guruvayur Temple PM Modi Kerala BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp