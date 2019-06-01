Sabarimala row: CPM firm on its stance amid Lok Sabha poll debacle

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite suffering an ignominious defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the CPM on Friday decided not to reverse its stance on the Sabarimala issue. The decision came on the opening day of the party’s two-day state committee meet, organised to discuss its electoral performance.

It is learnt there was criticism about the Left Government’s lack of caution while implementing the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine. A few leaders were of the opinion that the BJP cashed in on the situation which could have been avoided. The meeting also observed a section of the party faithful, who were miffed with the Left front, stayed away from the CPM, leading to its debacle.

The report presented by the party leadership before the state committee, however, omitted the keyword ‘Sabarimala’ from it. The meeting refused to acknowledge the direct role played by the Sabarimala issue in the party’s defeat. It, however, said party votes were polled in favour of the BJP and the Left failed to prevent the same.

The report presented by state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, however, admitted lapses on the party’s side in resisting misinformation campaigns led by right-wing forces, in addition to its failure in foreseeing erosion of minority votes. A section of voters who have stood with the party were misled by the UDF campaign, subsequently costing the LDF its traditional votes.

The party is of the view that it can still effectively resist the saffron surge and referred to the result in Pathanamthitta, where the BJP had to settle for third position. The report mentioned consolidation of minority votes by the UDF too contributed to its defeat.

They preferred to vote for the UDF fearing Narendra Modi would retain power. The secretary’s report has been finalised based on reports submitted by lower factions. National leaders, including general secretary Sitaram Yechury, are attending the meet. It will also look into the demands for a party commission to probe the failure in Palakkad, one of its strongholds in the state.