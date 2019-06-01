Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling: Late violinist Balabhaskar's 'associates' under Crime Branch lens

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a new development in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, Kerala Crime Branch is now probing the involvement of the culprits in the unnatural death of musician Balabhaskar.

They collected information from DRI officials post the arrest of Balabhaskar's programme coordinator Prakash Thampi.

Vishnu, who is now in hiding in the same case used to handle the Balabhaskar's financial affairs.

The singer's father KC Unni had alleged the duo's involvement in his son's death.

The crime branch has been investigating the complaints regarding foul play in Balabhaskar's death.

Balabhaskar's family had earlier raised suspicions about the role of a hospital owner in Palakkad also.

It is alleged that Vishnu and Prakash have close ties with them.

They also alleged that the duo used to go on foreign trips while coordinating Balabhaskar's programmes and that it was Prakash Thampi who reached hospital first after the accident.

However, after the accident, they were not close to the family sparking doubts.

However, Lakshmi, Balabhaskar's wife said through his social media page that Prakash Thampi and Vishnu were not his managers.

They only used to coordinate some local events.

She also added that they were paid for the coordination works and that they did not have any role in other official affairs.