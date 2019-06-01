Tussle intensifies in KC(M) as Joseph sends letter to EC

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The tiff between PJ Joseph and Jose K Mani factions in the Kerala Congress (M) reached a new level with Joseph sending a letter to the Election Commission intimating that he assumed charge as the temporary chairman following the demise of party chairman K M Mani. With the letter to the EC, which was sent on May 30, released in public on Friday, the tussle further intensified and the KC (M) high power committee member and MP-designate Thomas Chazhikadan came out against Joseph, stating the letter was against the clauses in the party constitution and it violated party rules.

Citing clause 29 of the party constitution, Joseph stated in his letter that he “assumed temporary charge of the chairman from April 10 onward” following the demise of Mani on April 9. It further stated the office bearers and general secretaries, including Joy Abraham, the general secretary in-charge of office, were continuing in their respective positions.

Joseph, who requested the EC to note his own office and personal address as the new address of the chairman, also stated “the election to the existing vacancies of chairman and parliamentary party leader will be held as per law in due course.”Later, in a clarification note, Joseph said he had to send a letter to the EC in the wake of media reports that one person wrote to the EC with regard to the election of the party chairman.

“Earlier, Roshy Augustine, MLA, had convened a press conference in the name of a non-existent latter. Roshy also made an allegation somebody sent a letter to the EC stating the new party chairman was elected. In such a situation, I sent the letter to explain the present scenario to the EC,” Joseph said. Roshy’s press meet created confusion among party workers, which was an unfortunate development, he said.

‘Joseph’s declaration against party constitution’

Chazhikadan said Joseph declared he was holding the positions of chairman in-charge, temporary chairman and acting chairman through his letter to the EC, which is against the party constitution and rules. “All these three positions have not been mentioned anywhere in the party constitution,” he said.

“The functions and responsibilities of the party chairman and working chairman are clearly mentioned in the party constitution. The chairman should take decisions in consultation with the working chairman,” Chazhikadan said.“In the wake of a situation in which any inconvenience prevents the chairman from implementing his responsibilities, the working chairman shall take the responsibilities in consultation with the chairman.

However, Joseph’s letter sabotages all these clauses,” he said. Chazhikadan also questioned the position of party general secretary in charge of office. “An office charge general secretary can be appointed only by the chairman, who has been elected by the state committee as per rules. In the wake of the demise of the party chairman, the position of office charge general secretary ceased to exist,” Chazhikadan said.

Effect on workers

The tiff between KC(M) factions has spread over to workers with some leaders, including Jose K Mani, Roshy Augustine, Joy Abraham and Mons Joseph, being burned in effigy

