Dip in secular votes scuttled LDF chances: Kanam Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Major decrease in the secular votes polled by the LDF was one of the factors for the Left’s defeat in the general elections, said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.



Addressing a Meet the Press programme organised by the Press Club here on Saturday, Kanam justified Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s style of functioning.

“One cannot change his style, the way one changes his shirt. Do you think it’s possible? Let’s say Pinarayi changes his style. Will that bring back the votes? Pinarayi has been in Kerala politics for about 50 years. People have made him the chief minister knowing that this is his style of functioning. It’s the media that has been advocating for Pinarayi to change his style,” said Kanam.

Kanam maintained that it was not the Left’s stance on the Sabarimala issue that led to its electoral failure.

He, however, pointed out that the Left’s stance was portrayed by the right-wing forces as a fight against the faithful, which misled the voters. Kanam said the defeat was temporary. The Left will come back strong in the next election. Kanam said had the BJP stance on the Sabarimala made an impact, the saffron party would have got more votes in Thiruvananthapuram.

Standing their ground

Post defeat, the CPM is confident that there’s no anti-government feeling among the people. Responding to queries that CM Pinarayi is to be blamed, Kodiyeri said that blame cannot be put on one single person.

If the two women who went to Sabarimala were party workers, wouldn’t the party have told them that it would have an adverse effect on the state government, asked Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Responding to questions, he said the two women who entered the shrine has no links with the Left front. In an obvious goof-up the CPM state chief has admitted, without saying so, that the entry of the two has had its adverse impact on the Left government.

The campaign focussing on political violence has played a role in the polls this time, the CPM assessed. The CPM’s Thrissur conference has given clear directives to party cadres that they should not get involved in violence of any sort.

Referring to P Jayarajan loss in Vadakara, Kodiyeri said isolated incidents were blown out of proportion. This has caused the peace-loving people to vote for the UDF in some constituencies.