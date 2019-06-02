Indian Oil Cricket Car-nival 2019 begins in Alappuzha

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Indian Oil Cricket Car-nival 2019 began in the state. The state level inauguration was held at Thankam Fuels Cherthala near here on Saturday. Kerala Sports Council president Mercykuttan inaugurated the programme. IOC retail sales general manager Navin Charan, DGM retail sales K Reghu and Thankam fuel owner Jacob John spoke.

The offer under the Car-nival 2019 started on June 1 and end by July 14. The four-wheeler owners who purchasing fuel worth above Rs 1000 and two-wheeler owners who purchasing fuel above Rs 300 from any outlet of IOC can participate in the contest. The customer can send SMS with bill number to IOC. The first prize is a car worth above Rs 12 lakh.

The second prize is a car worth Rs 5 lakh (4 numbers) and third prize is two-wheelers (16 numbers), fourth prize is a smartphone (200 numbers) and fifth prize is autographed cricket bat (100 numbers). In addition, every fortnight a fuel voucher worth Rs 500 will be given to 2,000 customers, officials said. Helpline number: 1800120000011