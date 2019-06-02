KC(M) tussle hots up as Joy Abraham lashes out at Thomas Chazhikadan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rift in Kerala Congress (M) has widened with party general secretary Joy Abraham criticising senior leader and MP-elect Thomas Chazhikadan.Recently, Chazhikadan had said that the party working chairman P J Joseph’s letter to the Election Commission was against the party’s constitution. Joseph, in his letter, said he was holding the posts of chairman-in-charge, acting chairman and temporary chairman. Joy Abraham said that the responsibilities and powers of the party chairman were now vested with working chairman P J Joseph.

“After the death of party chairman K M Mani, these powers are vested with the working chairman as per the Section 29 of the party constitution. It is legally valid for him to occupy the posts of working chairman in-charge of chairman, temporary chairman or acting chairman,” he said.

“Chazhikadan’s statement is inappropriate and unfortunate. He seems to be be unaware party steering committee’s sanction is required to remove a general secretary nominated by the party chairman,” said Joy Abraham. Joy Mathew said the differences of opinion in the party after the death of K M Mani were unfortunate. At a commemoration meeting in Palai on May 9, I had called for party unity. ” he said.

“But I stand by my works. I am not revealing many things just to protect the party’s unity,” he said.

‘Joy Abraham a traitor’

KC(M) high power committee member V T Joseph termed Joy Abraham a traitor. “He acted like the trusted man of party supremo K M Mani until the latter’s death. He secured positions like MLA, MP, party general secretary and Rubber Marketing Society president.

Mandalam president suspended

T’Puram: Escalating the infighting in the Kerala Congress (M), Idukki Edavetti mandalam president Jayakrishnan Putheyadathu was suspended from the party for burning Kerala Congress (M) acting chairman P J Joseph in effigy. Sources said action will only worsen the rumblings in the party,