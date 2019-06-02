Home States Kerala

Kerala flood relief: Committee formed to guide local bodies on fund disbursal

The first meeting of the committee will be on Monday at the capital.

Published: 02nd June 2019 04:45 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has constituted a committee to help define the criteria to allocate funds to local bodies for rebuilding post-flood. The government had allocated Rs 250 crore in the 2019-20 budget for rebuilding.

The committee led by D Narayana, director, Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation has K N Hariharan, State Planning Board, Shekhar Kuriakose, State Disaster Management Authority, K Gopalakrishna Bhatt, LSGD secretary, K P Raghunatha Menon, Director, Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre and SR Sanalkumar, State Planning Board.

The first meeting of the committee will be on Monday at the capital. The committee will give inputs on the criteria to be used to select eligible local bodies, criteria for distribution and the required amount. The committee has 15 days to submit the report.

“The primary concern is restoration of livelihood. For other things, various departments have projects. Broadly, the understanding is that livelihood concerns should get priority but the committee will not get into the details of how exactly the schemes will be formulated. We can set broad guidelines. Specific plans will have to be developed by the concerned local bodies,” D Narayana said.

TAGS
Kerala floods flood relief

