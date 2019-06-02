Home States Kerala

Kerala not to go for review petition against demolition in Maradu

The state government will not file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on demolishing the four apartment complexes under Maradu municipality.

Published: 02nd June 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will not file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on demolishing the four apartment complexes under Maradu municipality. Meanwhile, the government has also decided to bring to the attention of the apex court the need to carry out an environmental impact assessment before demolishing the buildings. For the same, it has deputed IIT Chennai to look into the impact of the demolition and the cost involved. It was during a high-level meeting convened by LSG Minister A C Moideen on Saturday the said decisions were taken.

The meeting was called in the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict to demolish the apartment complexes that had violated the CRZ norms.“The state government is liable to execute the order of the apex court. It should also consider the environmental impact of the demolition. For that, an expert study is needed. We will inform this in the court,” said Moideen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu municipality Supreme Court Kerala government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp