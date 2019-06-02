Kerala not to go for review petition against demolition in Maradu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will not file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on demolishing the four apartment complexes under Maradu municipality. Meanwhile, the government has also decided to bring to the attention of the apex court the need to carry out an environmental impact assessment before demolishing the buildings. For the same, it has deputed IIT Chennai to look into the impact of the demolition and the cost involved. It was during a high-level meeting convened by LSG Minister A C Moideen on Saturday the said decisions were taken.

The meeting was called in the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict to demolish the apartment complexes that had violated the CRZ norms.“The state government is liable to execute the order of the apex court. It should also consider the environmental impact of the demolition. For that, an expert study is needed. We will inform this in the court,” said Moideen.