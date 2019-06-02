Man who preyed on 58 women lands in custody

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a curious case of honey trapping, a 25-year-old man was caught by the police for sexually exploiting as many as 58 women. The sexual predator is Pratheesh Kumar aka Hari, of Thottappallil house, Areeparamb, near Kottayam. Interestingly, the accused was arrested while he was proceeding with an objective to get 100 women in his trap.

The crime came to light after one of the victims lodged a complaint before Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar. According to the police, Pratheesh allegedly abused the victims after blackmailing them using their morphed nude photographs.

The police also seized a laptop, camera and a mobile phone as well. He was arrested by a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kottayam, R Sreekumar. The police charged various sections of the IPC, including section 326 and the IT Act, against him at the Ettumanoor police station.

Officers said he had been under surveillance in the wake of the victim’s complaint. A scientific examination of his laptop revealed he had approached several women through social media and abused them after entering into an affair.

“From the examination of the accused person’s laptop, we could unearth the details of a total of 58 women. For each victim, he had given a particular number on his laptop. He kept the pictures and videos of each of his victims in separate folders,” said Hari Sankar.