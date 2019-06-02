Sabarimala too played decisive role in Lok Sabha poll outcome: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has admitted to its failure in effectively resisting the ‘misinformation’ campaign by the UDF and the BJP on the Sabarimala issue during the Lok Sabha election. The party leadership has come to the conclusion that after the success of the Women’s Wall on January 1, the Left failed to effectively take forward the Renaissance campaign, which contributed to the electoral debacle in the Lok Sabha polls. While terming Sabarimala as just one of the reasons for the defeat, the Left is concerned about a substantial dip of 5 per cent in its vote share.

The three-day state leadership meet, which concluded here on Saturday, maintained that the stance taken by the state government and the LDF on the Sabarimala issue is indeed correct. However, the LDF’s apparent silence during the elections confused the voters.

Some of those, who spoke at the state committee meet, felt Sabarimala should have been one of its core campaign topics during the polls, especially since the UDF and BJP campaigns had focussed on the same. They were of the view that instead of creating the impression of reluctance to deal with the issue, the Left should have taken forward its campaign to further clarify its stance on Sabarimala during the elections too, said sources.

Briefing reporters on the state committee’s decisions, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan termed the electoral defeat a temporary setback. The Left will learn its lessons from the failure and come up with measures to win back the people’s confidence. The measures to be taken will be finalised after review meetings at the booth level, and later at the Central Committee.

“Post- January 1, we could not carry out enough follow-ups on the Renaissance campaign. This created some sort of confusion among the masses. During elections, the UDF and the BJP resorted to a house-to-house campaign on the issue. We failed to effectively counter this. This led to a section of voters being misled, and they voted against the Left,” Kodiyeri said.

Though the Election Commission had warned against seeking votes in the name of gods, at one stage, the Prime Minister himself led the anti-Left Sabarimala campaign. This was effectively blocked by both the LDF and the Chief Minister, thereby exposing the BJP’s divisive campaign strategy. However the Left was not able to effectively resist the campaign at the regional level, he added.

Anti-Modi Campaign

According to the CPM, the primary reason that led to the defeat was the national level political campaign. The Left campaigned to unseat the Modi Government. There was a general feeling that Modi should go. However, it is the UDF which benefited from the Left’s campaign. “The Left failed to influence the minorities and progressive minds. The anti-Modi campaign favoured Congress. They could create a feeling that Congress should become the single largest party to unseat the Modi Government. The CPM does not think that any of the sections were against the Left in this elections,” Kodiyeri said.

Attempts at Muslim polarisation

The CPM state chief criticised the Muslim League(IUML) and alleged that like the RSS which tried to bring about Hindu polarisation, the League also tried to polarise the Muslims during the polls. That’s why they brought together organisations like the Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI. On the one hand, there was Hindu polarisation by the RSS, while on the other, there was an attempt for Muslim polarisation. This helped the UDF

RSS strategy

The CPM is of the view that with an intention to eliminate the Left permanently, the RSS voted for the UDF in some constituencies. “Even if the BJP lost, the Left’s defeat should be ensured. That’s what the RSS planned. With this strategy, they voted for the UDF in 18 constituencies, barring the two seats where they fancied their victory chances. They implemented this strategy in the LS polls,” Kodiyeri said. Referring to similar strategies in West Bengal and Tripura, he said the RSS will implement the same tactic in the coming Assembly polls also.