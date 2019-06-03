Home States Kerala

After a lull, cyber criminals return to haunt Kochiites

Two similar cases were reported in the district last week in which the victims lost their money after they unwittingly shared the ‘One Time Password’ (OTP) that they received with fraudsters. 

Published: 03rd June 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Guess who’s back in Kochi? Cyber criminals. After a brief lull, incidents of fraudsters trying to trick people into sharing sensitive information to dupe them of their money are being reported again in the city.The latest attempt by cyber criminals was reported from Thrikkakara where a teacher got a call from an unknown number. The person on the other end said he was a bank officer and sought the details of the bank account of the teacher’s son. The teacher grew suspicious and disconnected the call, foiling the fraudster’s plan. 

Two similar cases were reported in the district last week in which the victims lost their money after they unwittingly shared the ‘One Time Password’ (OTP) that they received with fraudsters. “So far, five such cases have been registered at the Ernakulam Cyber police station which started functioning last month,” said cops. “The perpetrators operate the online fraud mainly from West Bengal and New Delhi,” said an officer with the Cyber police station. A probe to find the fraudsters is under way.

Pitfalls galore
Police officers said there are several fraud websites which are similar to the web address of leading banks. 
“The users unknowingly enter their login ID and password in the fake site and often share the OTP they received via the phone. The conmen then operate their account using the details,” said a cop. Many complainants do not receive the bank’s message when their money is withdrawn, the cops said. “This happens because the criminals change the settings and enter a new phone number,” the cops said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cyber criminals Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp