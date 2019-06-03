Home States Kerala

Balabhaskar’s death: Focus shifts to financial dealings

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) probing the gold-smuggling case will record the statements of Balabhaskar’s father K C Unni.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch probing Balabhaskar’s death will record Kalabhavan Soby’s statement after the mimicry artist said he saw two persons under suspicious circumstances moments after the accident which killed the violinist and his two-year-old daughter. “It’s too early to comment on the probe. We’re weighing all possibilities.

We’ll record the statements of all before confirming the involvement of Prakash Thampi and Vishnu Somasundaram,” said a senior Crime Branch officer. The probe team will also interrogate Balabhaskar’s friends and relatives.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) probing the gold-smuggling case will record the statements of Balabhaskar’s father K C Unni. They expect to gather more details of the alleged financial dealings of Prakash and Vishnu during their trips with Balabhaskar’s troupe, something which Unni had told the officers.

He had also said that Vishnu used to oversee Balabhaskar’s financial dealings. Meanwhile, Balabhaskar’s wife Lakshmi on Sunday issued a statement clarifying her earlier stand, saying she had never said she didn’t know Prakash. “But I continue to say Prakash wasn’t a manager of Balabhaskar’s music band,” said Lakshmi. “The truth should come out,” she said. The DRI had arrested Prakash and Vishnu following the seizure of 25 kg of gold from a Dubai passenger at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on May 15.

