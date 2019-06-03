Church bid to broker peace in dissidence hit KC(M)

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With rumblings in the Kerala Congress(M) reaching a point of no-return, outside intervention, including that of the Church hierarchy and supportive groups, has been elicited to settle the issues amicably. However, it seems that a settlement is likely to be delayed in the wake of senior leaders locking horns publicly.While the UDF leadership has already expressed its strong displeasure over mudslinging by P J Joseph and Jose K Mani factions, the hierarchy of the Catholic Church and some community leaders have conveyed a message to the leadership on the importance of moving ahead as an undivided party. It is learnt that three bishops will be part of the mediatory efforts.

However, they are extremely unhappy with the open fight between leaders even as informal talks on arriving at a consensus in top deck restructuring are progressing.“Dialogue with senior party leaders has been initiated by the Church Apart from the Church, some others have been involved in the conciliatory efforts,” said a KC (M) leader.

Meanwhile, leaders of Joseph and Jose K Mani factions have started seeking support from various centres, including that of the Nair Service Society (NSS), to get an advantage in the ongoing tussle.With the Pala byelection likely to be held in August, Jose K Mani wants to settle all issues at the earliest and hence he is desisting from further provocations.

If the party chairman is not elected before the byelection proceedings commence, Joseph, as the acting chairman, will have a final word in deciding various matters including the candidate and sanctioning the election symbol. However, Joseph wants to delay the restructuring process, which is the reason for his reluctance to convene the state committee.

Though Jose K Mani faction has prepared a letter, signed by one-fourth of the members of the 435- strong state committee, demanding Joseph to convene the committee, Joseph may not accept this. Joseph’s intention is to force Jose K Mani to approach the court which may further delay the process, it is learnt. Moreover, it may not be easy for Jose K Mani and his team to convene a meeting of the state committee on their own, which may further complicate the issue.

Besides this, senior leaders want to avoid a split in the party as they are not interested in moving ahead as a divided group under Jose K Mani’s leadership.However, the burning of leaders - including P J Joseph, Jose K Mani and others - in effigy has further escalated the tiff between rival KC factions, with Joseph faction initiating disciplinary action against the Idavetty mandalam secretary in Idukki for burning Joseph in effigy.

Jose K Mani faction leaders alleged bias in the disciplinary action as no action was taken against Vaikom mandalam secretary for burning their leader in effigy. “Vaikom mandalam secretary Paulson is a close relative of Joseph and hence no action was taken against him. This is quite unfair,” they said. However, Jose K Mani is waiting for results of reconciliation move, before seeking alternative steps to convene the party state committee in which he enjoys a clear majority.