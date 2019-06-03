CPM heading for downfall in Kerala: P S Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A special session of the state Assembly should be convened to decide on the contours of the law to be enacted on the Sabarimala issue, according to BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai. As has been the case in West Bengal, the Marxists are headed towards their demise in Kerala.

The Assembly should make use of its powers to enact laws, he told reporters here on Sunday. In an apparent dig at the powers be, Pillai said the Supreme Court should be apprised of wisdom dawning late for those in government on the Sabarimala issue.

He called upon the government to withdraw cases filed on trumped up charges against those who staged protests for protecting the faith. According to the BJP state president, the CPM is not revealing the real reason behind the LDF’s humiliation in the Lok Sabha elections.