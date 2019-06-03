Home States Kerala

CPM heading for downfall in Kerala: P S Sreedharan Pillai

A special session of the state Assembly should be convened to decide on the contours of the   law to be enacted on the Sabarimala issue,  according to BJP state chief  P S Sreedharan Pillai.

Published: 03rd June 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai (File photo| EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A special session of the state Assembly should be convened to decide on the contours of the law to be enacted on the Sabarimala issue,  according to BJP state chief  P S Sreedharan Pillai. As has been the case in West Bengal, the Marxists are headed towards their demise in Kerala. 

The Assembly should make use of its powers to enact laws, he told reporters here on Sunday. In an apparent dig at the powers be,  Pillai said the Supreme Court should be apprised of wisdom dawning late for those in government on the Sabarimala issue.  

He called upon the government to withdraw cases filed on trumped up charges against those who staged protests for protecting the faith. According to the BJP state president, the CPM is not revealing the real reason behind the LDF’s humiliation in the Lok Sabha elections. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP P S Sreedharan Pillai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp