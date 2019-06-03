Kerala IAS aspirant with rare bone disorder appears for UPSC prelims with oxygen cylinder

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A rare bone disorder coupled with a respiratory condition requiring external oxygen support has not deterred 24-year-old Latheesha Ansari of Kottayam from setting her eyes on the highly coveted civil services.

On Sunday, she appeared for the Preliminary Civil Services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission here, on a wheelchair, and with an oxygen cylinder beside her.

Latheesha, who was diagnosed with 'type II Osteogenesis Imperfecta', (brittle bone disease) after birth, has also been suffering from pulmonary hypertension since over a year due to which she needs an oxygen cylinder always beside her for respiratory needs.

The short-statured IAS aspirant had to be carried to school due to her condition, her father Ansari, who hails from Erumeli in Kottayam, said.

Thanks to the intervention of Kottayam District Collector PR Sudheer Babu, a portable oxygen concentrator was provided to her inside the examination hall.

This concentrator will be provided to her free of cost for which a tender process had been completed, the collector told PTI when contacted.

Her parents had travelled to the examination hall with an oxygen cylinders.

Latheesha, who appeared for the examination at a centre in the city, told PTI that she had been preparing for the examination since the past one and half years and hoped that her efforts would prove fruitful.

Latheesha, who has completed her M Com degree, chosen Malayalam as the optional subject for the examination.

Latha Nair of Amritavarshini, a charitable Society working for children with the rare genetic disorder, said the UPSC needs to provide better facilities for IAS aspirants like Latheesha.

She needs about Rs 25,000 a month for her medical needs, Nair said.

The examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), was held in 72 cities across India on Sunday.