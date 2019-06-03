Home States Kerala

Kerala IAS aspirant with rare bone disorder appears for UPSC prelims with oxygen cylinder

Latheesha, who was diagnosed with brittle bone disease after birth also suffers from pulmonary hypertension due to which she needs an oxygen cylinder always beside her for respiratoratory needs.

Published: 03rd June 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Latheesha Ansari

Latheesha, who has completed her M Com degree, chosen Malayalam as the optional subject for the examination. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A rare bone disorder coupled with a respiratory condition requiring external oxygen support has not deterred 24-year-old Latheesha Ansari of Kottayam from setting her eyes on the highly coveted civil services.

On Sunday, she appeared for the Preliminary Civil Services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission here, on a wheelchair, and with an oxygen cylinder beside her.

Latheesha, who was diagnosed with 'type II Osteogenesis Imperfecta', (brittle bone disease) after birth, has also been suffering from pulmonary hypertension since over a year due to which she needs an oxygen cylinder always beside her for respiratory needs.

The short-statured IAS aspirant had to be carried to school due to her condition, her father Ansari, who hails from Erumeli in Kottayam, said.

Thanks to the intervention of Kottayam District Collector PR Sudheer Babu, a portable oxygen concentrator was provided to her inside the examination hall.

This concentrator will be provided to her free of cost for which a tender process had been completed, the collector told PTI when contacted.

Her parents had travelled to the examination hall with an oxygen cylinders.

Latheesha, who appeared for the examination at a centre in the city, told PTI that she had been preparing for the examination since the past one and half years and hoped that her efforts would prove fruitful.

Latheesha, who has completed her M Com degree, chosen Malayalam as the optional subject for the examination.

Latha Nair of Amritavarshini, a charitable Society working for children with the rare genetic disorder, said the UPSC needs to provide better facilities for IAS aspirants like Latheesha.

She needs about Rs 25,000 a month for her medical needs, Nair said.

The examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), was held in 72 cities across India on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala IAS aspirant Bone disorder Latheesha Ansari UPSC prelims oxygen cylinder Good News Amritavarshini

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp