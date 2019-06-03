Kollam MP N K Premachandran’s reception disrupted

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Miscreants interrupted Kollam MP N K Premachandran’s reception at Chathannoor on Sunday leaving two UDF supporters severely injured. Policemen who tried to intervene were also injured. Poothakulam mandalam secretary Radhakrishnan who suffered head injuries in the attack was admitted to the Parippally Medical College hospital and then shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

UDF Kollam district chairman K C Rajan blamed the CPI (M) for the attack. He said that the LDF was targeting the MP after their electoral failure. “The major loss faced by the LDF in the constituency was the result of the anti-democratic steps taken by them. Instead of learning from their mistakes they are planning attacks against an elected MP,” he added.

DCC president Bindu Krishna has said that all mandalam committees in the Kollam constituency will hold protest meetings on Monday. The police have arrested five persons in connection with the incident.

LDF clarifies

“The UDF leaders were trying to defame the party by alleging LDF’s involvement in the incident. None among us have ever tried to interrupt in any of the MP’s programme as being alleged by the UDF leaders,” CITU leader and district committee member S Jayamohan said.