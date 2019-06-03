Home States Kerala

Mangalam residents distressed over delay in getting assistance

During last year’s flood, when the Pampa breached its banks washing away everything in its path, people struggled to stay alive even as they held on to their valuable possessions.

Published: 03rd June 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the deviated Pampa river | Express

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

CHENGANNUR: Elsamma George, an 88-year-old resident of Mangalam in Alappuzha district, gazes across the vast expanse of the Pampa. Having faced the brunt of the river’s rage last year, its calmness and stillness seem strangely ominous to her. During last year’s flood, when the Pampa breached its banks washing away everything in its path, people struggled to stay alive even as they held on to their valuable possessions.

Elsamma George in front of her house
which was flooded last year |EXPRESS

Though the government has promised to help the flood-affected people, the delay in getting the benefits has left many distressed. “We have received only the initial aid of Rs 10,000. The authorities and the expert team had analysed the extent of damage caused to our houses and promised us further assistance. But even after nine months, we have not yet received the second instalment amount from the government,” said Elsamma. 

Recalling the horrid memories of the flood, Elsamma said it took almost an hour for her son and daughter-in-law to take her to the roof of the house through the stairs after water came gushing inside the house. “Never have I witnessed such devastation. It was a battle against death,” she said. Not just Elsamma, around 25 families staying on the Mangalam stretch near the banks of the Pampa are yet to get the complete compensation amount.

“There is no hope in waiting for government to give the funds. My husband is a daily wager and we have borrowed money from several people for the initial renovation of the house,” said Mini John, a 52-year-old resident of Mangalam.

Headquarters deputy tahsildar and State Public Information Officer S Mohanan Pillai said the government was trying to give as much funds as it can to the affected parties. “But in many cases, lack of proper legal documents with regard to the possession of properties prevent us from providing aid,” he said.

TAGS
Alappuzha Pampa Mangalam residents Kerala Floods

