‘Medical negligence’: Kin awaits autopsy report

According to authorities, it will take around 20 days to get the postmortem report and further proceedings will taken after that.

KOCHI:  The postmortem of Rincy Vinu, 31, who is suspected to have died due to medical negligence in a private hospital in Kochi, was conducted at the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday. After the postmortem, the body was buried at Little Flower church cemetery at Chendamangalam. 

According to authorities, it will take around 20 days to get the postmortem report and further proceedings will taken after that.“The postmortem began by around 10:30 am and ended by 2:00 pm. We are awaiting the reports for further legal action,” said Vinu Antony, husband of Rincy. 

Panel to be formed
Meanwhile, Ernakulam DMO N K Kuttappan said an expert panel will be formed at the earliest to look into the allegeations. “There will be forensic, legal and subject experts in the panel. The DMO will be the convenor of the panel and more experts can be included if required,” said Kuttappan. Further investigation of the case will be led by Assistant Commissioner of Police S Suresh. The Ernakulam North Police have registered an FIR based on the complaint under IPC 304A (causing death by negligence). 

Rincy was admitted to a private hospital on May 10 for a surgery to remove a fibroid in the uterus. After the surgery on May 11, she succumbed to postoperative complications and was declared dead on May 12.
Three weeks after her death, a complaint was registered by Vinu alleging medical negligence. However, the hospital authorities clearly stated the patient was declared dead due to cardiac arrest after the surgery. 

