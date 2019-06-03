Riding without a helmet? Beware

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Don’t be surprised when you get a challan delivered at your doorstep for not wearing a helmet, even though no cop stopped you. The Kerala Police is all set to introduce a Helmet Absence Violation Detection System (HAVDS) on all major roads in the state to identify riders not wearing helmets and impose necessary fines on them. The USP of HAVDS is violators will be picked up by a camera and e-challans will be generated by a system.

HAVDS will be one of the main digital-driven facilities being introduced by the state police through its flagship project Integrated Digital Traffic Enforcement System (IDTES) valued at Rs 180 crore. The project, which is in the initial stages of implementation, will be the state police’s first project on a ‘Build, Own, Operate and Transfer’ basis.

Officers said the police have invited a global tender for the project. The last date for submitting tender is June 18.“The HAVDS is one of the main features of IDTES and will be useful in booking offenders and reducing conflicts between people and police which occur when police conduct vehicle inspections to nab violators,” said a senior police officer.

HAVDS will identify two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets. The system will be able to distinguish between caps, construction helmets, turbans and helmets and mark any violation as a “compulsory helmet rule violation”. It will detect two-wheelers in camera view via video, determine the presence or absence of helmet on the rider and the passenger and activate number plate recognition in case of violation.

As per technical specifications mandated by the police, HAVDS will work on vehicles travelling as fast as 180 km per hour. It will also have optional capability to identify riders covering their faces using scarves and flag them.Violators will be fined and evidence, comprising at least a high-quality photo and a five-second perspective video showing the violation, will be archived. The system will also display the site name, the road name, the date and the time-stamp on the images showing rule violations.

Jumping Red Lights

There will be a Red-Light Violation Detection System to detect vehicles that cross the stop-line or jump the red light. It will also detect vehicles moving in illegal trajectories during all states of the traffic signal.

USP

