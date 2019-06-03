Home States Kerala

Riding without a helmet? Beware

Kerala Police is all set to introduce a Helmet Absence Violation Detection System (HAVDS) on all major roads in the state to identify riders not wearing helmets and impose necessary fines on them.

Published: 03rd June 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image for helmet.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Don’t be surprised when you get a challan delivered at your doorstep for not wearing a helmet, even though no cop stopped you. The Kerala Police is all set to introduce a Helmet Absence Violation Detection System (HAVDS) on all major roads in the state to identify riders not wearing helmets and impose necessary fines on them. The USP of HAVDS is violators will be picked up by a camera and e-challans will be generated by a system.

HAVDS will be one of the main digital-driven facilities being introduced by the state police through its flagship project Integrated Digital Traffic Enforcement System (IDTES) valued at Rs 180 crore. The project, which is in the initial stages of implementation, will be the state police’s first project on a ‘Build, Own, Operate and Transfer’ basis.

Officers said the police have invited a global tender for the project. The last date for submitting tender is June 18.“The HAVDS is one of the main features of IDTES and will be useful in booking offenders and reducing conflicts between people and police which occur when police conduct vehicle inspections to nab violators,” said a senior police officer.

HAVDS will identify two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets. The system will be able to distinguish between caps, construction helmets, turbans and helmets and mark any violation as a “compulsory helmet rule violation”. It will detect two-wheelers in camera view via video, determine the presence or absence of helmet on the rider and the passenger and activate number plate recognition in case of violation.

As per technical specifications mandated by the police, HAVDS will work on vehicles travelling as fast as 180 km per hour. It will also have optional capability to identify riders covering their faces using scarves and flag them.Violators will be fined and evidence, comprising at least a high-quality photo and a five-second perspective video showing the violation, will be archived. The system will also display the site name, the road name, the date and the time-stamp on the images showing rule violations. 

Jumping Red Lights 
There will be a Red-Light Violation Detection System to detect vehicles that cross the stop-line or jump the red light. It will also detect vehicles moving in illegal trajectories during all states of the traffic signal.

USP
Through Helmet Absence Violation Detection System, violators will be picked up by a camera and e-challans will be generated by a system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Police Helmet Absence Violation Detection System

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp