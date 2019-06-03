Home States Kerala

Stricter punishment in store for using phone while driving

Govt plans to amend Kerala Police Act to make the practice a penal offence as existing provisions aren’t enough

Published: 03rd June 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stringent punishments await drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel. For the state government is planning to amend the Kerala Police Act to make the use of phone while driving a penal offence, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has told the Assembly.“Whether it will be new legislation or an amendment to the Act will be decided after a discussion with legal experts,” Transport Minister A K Saseendran told Express.

While dealing with vehicle drivers and riders using mobile phones behind the wheel, the police often invoke Section 118(e) of the Act, which deals with acts endangering the public. However, there is no clear provision to deal with the offence. Saseendran said the same. “Though the police have been pulling up people for using mobile phones while driving, there is no clear provision in the Kerala Police Act to punish the offenders,” he said.

Recently, a Kerala High Court bench, while considering a plea challenging Section 118(e) of the Act, had held there was no statutory provision under which use of mobile phone while driving or riding a vehicle amounted to a dangerous act or affected public safety.

Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath said though the Kerala Police Act is silent on mobile phone use, cops can take penal action against offenders based on Section 184 and 177 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for driving dangerously and suggest suspension of the offender’s licence. However, both the Sections are silent on the specific term of using mobile phones while driving. 

The penalty
While an offence under Section 118(e) of Kerala Police Act is punishable with imprisonment up to three years or fine up to Rs10,000 or both, an offence under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act is punishable with imprisonment up to six months or fine up to Rs 1,000. It is in this backdrop that the government is mulling the amendment to the Kerala Police Act to treat the practice as a penal offence. 

As per the estimate of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), around 35,000-40,000 cases are being registered in the state annually for using phones while driving. While 33,000 such cases were registered in the state in 2016, it reduced to a little over 24,000 in 2017. However, there is no major let up in people being caught for the offence, said MVD officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Motor Vehicles Department Kerala Police Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp