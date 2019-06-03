Stricter punishment in store for using phone while driving

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stringent punishments await drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel. For the state government is planning to amend the Kerala Police Act to make the use of phone while driving a penal offence, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has told the Assembly.“Whether it will be new legislation or an amendment to the Act will be decided after a discussion with legal experts,” Transport Minister A K Saseendran told Express.

While dealing with vehicle drivers and riders using mobile phones behind the wheel, the police often invoke Section 118(e) of the Act, which deals with acts endangering the public. However, there is no clear provision to deal with the offence. Saseendran said the same. “Though the police have been pulling up people for using mobile phones while driving, there is no clear provision in the Kerala Police Act to punish the offenders,” he said.

Recently, a Kerala High Court bench, while considering a plea challenging Section 118(e) of the Act, had held there was no statutory provision under which use of mobile phone while driving or riding a vehicle amounted to a dangerous act or affected public safety.

Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath said though the Kerala Police Act is silent on mobile phone use, cops can take penal action against offenders based on Section 184 and 177 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for driving dangerously and suggest suspension of the offender’s licence. However, both the Sections are silent on the specific term of using mobile phones while driving.

The penalty

While an offence under Section 118(e) of Kerala Police Act is punishable with imprisonment up to three years or fine up to Rs10,000 or both, an offence under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act is punishable with imprisonment up to six months or fine up to Rs 1,000. It is in this backdrop that the government is mulling the amendment to the Kerala Police Act to treat the practice as a penal offence.

As per the estimate of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), around 35,000-40,000 cases are being registered in the state annually for using phones while driving. While 33,000 such cases were registered in the state in 2016, it reduced to a little over 24,000 in 2017. However, there is no major let up in people being caught for the offence, said MVD officers.