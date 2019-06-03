Youth brutally assaulted by lover’s relatives

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The police have begun an investigation into the incident in which a 20-year-old man was brutally assaulted by his lover’s relatives at Valamboor near Perinthalmanna in Malappuram. Nishad Ali, a native of Pathayikkara in Malappuram, who suffered multiple injuries, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Perinthalmanna.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday morning. Nishad revealed to the police that he was beaten with an iron rod and was hung upside down and inflicted injuries all over the body by a six-member gang. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

Based on Nishad’s statement, the Perinthalmanna police has registered a case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (punishment for kidnapping) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.