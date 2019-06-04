Another May, Nipah scare grips Kerala after Ernakulam native tested positive

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Exactly a year after Kozhikode and its neighbouring northern districts went through tough times and saw 18 lives being claimed by Nipah, central Kerala is in the grip of its scare after two virology institutes confirmed the presence of Nipah-like virus on an Ernakulam native, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior government officials asked the public not to panic but only remain cautious, not everyone in the district is calm. The staff and patients at the private college where the 23-year-old engineering student was admitted with high fever seemed to be anxious.

So were those at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, where the patient is expected to be brought in. The public too are concerned.

Health Minister KK Shailaja, who rushed to Ernakulam to oversee the preventive steps, told media persons that though the test of samples by two institutes — Manipal Virus Research Centre in Karnataka and Kerala State Institute of Virology and Infectious Diseases (KSIVID) in Alappuzha —showed Nipah-like virus, a final confirmation can be made only after seeing the results from Pune-based National Institute of Virology, India’s premier research institute.

After fever persisted for 10 days, the youth was admitted to the private hospital, which sent his blood samples to a Bengaluru-based private laboratory. The test results said it could be a case of Nipah. For reconfirmation, the blood samples were sent to the two other institutes, officials said.

“We’re closely monitoring the condition of the youth and the people who had come in direct contact with him,” the minister said.

As many as 86 people are being watched and, so far, no symptoms have been identified in them. “The condition of the youth is stable. He’s responding to medicines and taking foods. The safety of nurses and doctors will also be of top priority,” said Shailaja.

“We’re confident of stopping the disease from spreading. The experience we had in Kozhikode has made us confident to tackle even worse situations,” she said.

The government is also taking steps fearing the worst news from NIV, Pune. Isolation wards have been set up in Kochi, Thrissur and Kozhikode.

“We’re all fully geared up to tackle the situation. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Ernakulam MCH casualty section has been converted into a 10-bed isolation ward. The nurses and other medical staff of the hospital are given the training to meet emergency situations,” said MCH superintendent Dr Peter P Vazhayil.

Earlier, a six-member medical team led by Kozhikode MCH Emergency Medicine Head Dr Chandini Sajeevan arrived at Kalamassery for a high-level technical meeting with the Health Minister. The team including three doctors and paramedical staff had the experience of treating and tackling the Nipah spread in Kozhikode.

“The NIV has stock of monoclonal antibody, a remedial medicine found to be effective among those infected by a similar virus, which was brought from Australia. If any need arises, we’re fully equipped to stop it from spreading,” said the Health Minister.