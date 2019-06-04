Home States Kerala

Awaiting Centre’s confirmation on ISIS terrorist's death: Loknath Behera

Kerala Police are awaiting confirmation from Central agencies on the death of Abdul Rashid Abdulla, leader of Islamic State’s (IS), who was reportedly killed in Afghanistan a month ago.

ISIS terrorists

Image used for representational purposes only for IS.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Police are awaiting confirmation from Central agencies on the death of Abdul Rashid Abdulla, leader of Islamic State’s (IS), who was reportedly killed in Afghanistan a month ago. State Police Chief Lokanath Behera said though there were certain reports on the death of Rashid Abdulla, the state police was yet to get any confirmation. “We have checked with the Central agencies and are awaiting confirmation,” he said.

Meanwhile, intelligence officers said, death reports being circulated in Telegram could be a deliberate attempt by IS cadres to convince Indian agencies about the death of those persons who have left for Syria to join IS. After the fall of IS in Syria, cadres are trying hard to get into other countries or return home, they added.

“It could either be a ploy to flee to another country or return to India through Nepal border, after a while,” the officers said adding that agencies will continue to stay alert on those who left Kerala to join IS.

Police had received an unconfirmed input on the death of Rashid Abdulla from an IS cadre through a Telegram chat, which mentioned that Rashid was killed along with two families, in a bombing by Americans.

