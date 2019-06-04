Balabhaskar’s death: DGP calls for comprehensive probe

Home States Kerala

State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Monday directed the Crime Branch to initiate a comprehensive probe into the death of musician Balabhaskar.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Monday directed the Crime Branch to initiate a comprehensive probe into the death of musician Balabhaskar.The DGP told mediapersons that the financial dealings between the late musician and former associates Prakash Thampi and Vishnu Somasundaram, who were arrested by the DRI in connection with gold smuggling, will be probed.
“I have instructed the Crime Branch to investigate the case in detail. Since there are reports of the murky financial dealings of Balabhaskar’s former associates, it will be probed”, Behera said.  

CB records father’s statement

The Crime Branch has recorded the statement of K C Unni, father of Balabhaskar after he raised doubts over the death of his son.Crime Branch DySP Harikrishnan recorded his statements on Monday. Unni had said that Prakash and Vishnu had some financial dealings, which might have led to some issues with the musician. The Crime Branch team will also verify the report of the Attingal police and the team will visit the accident spot once again.

The sleuths will also seek custody of Prakash Thampi from the DRI soon. Earlier, Balabhaskar’s relative Priya Venugopal had posted on Facebook that Balabhaskar had some issues with his wife Lakshmi.
She said a person had entered the hospital ignoring the restrictions of the visit when Balabhaskar was under treatment after the accident.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence probing the gold smuggling case will also record Unni’s statements. They expect to gather more details of the alleged financial dealings of Prakash and Vishnu during their trips with Balabhaskar’s troupe, something which Unni had mentioned in the police complaint. He had said Vishnu used to oversee Balabhaskar’s financial dealings.

