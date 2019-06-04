Chemotherapy mix-up: Doctors not to be blamed, says medical college probe

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A report filed by the Kottayam Medical College principal has apparently absolved doctors in an incident where a 38-year-old woman was wrongly administered chemotherapy treatment for non-malignant lump on her breast at the hospital based on biopsy report from a private lab.

Dr Jose Joseph on Monday submitted a report to the office of Health Minister K K Shailaja. It is learnt the report stated there were no lapses on the part of doctors at the Oncology Department as the pathological report indicated malignancy on victim’s breast. The doctors commenced the chemotherapy taking into account the fact that the disease had entered into third stage. Shailaja told Express she has not seen the report as she is in Ernakulam. “I will look into the report once I get back to office on Tuesday,” she said.

SHRC books case

State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) chairman Justice Antony Dominic on Monday booked a case in connection with the incident and ordered the Director of Medical Education (DME) to submit a report within three weeks after conducting an inquiry. He also sought immediate explanation from the Director of the Medical Education DME on the issue. The commission was acting on the basis of a complaint by P K Raju, a human rights activist.

Opposition leader seeks compensation for victim

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded a compensation of `10 lakh for the victim. He also urged the state government to fill the various vacancies in the health sector on a war-footing. While medical colleges have a capacity to test only about 50 samples a day, they have had to handle at least three times the capacity, said Chennithala. Meanwhile, protest is brewing against the MCH authorities and laboratory where the woman’s pathology test was conducted with various political organisations holding protest march to the hospital here.